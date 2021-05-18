Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Senior Officer Sells C$420,002.00 in Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Senior Officer Colin Boyd Johnston sold 7,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.15, for a total transaction of C$420,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,404,567.60.

Altus Group stock opened at C$56.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.99. Altus Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$40.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective (down from C$66.00) on shares of Altus Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective (down from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.25.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

