ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ALX Oncology stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $55.82. 7,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,890. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $117.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.51.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $549,149.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,405,255.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $962,421.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,043,202.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,363 over the last 90 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALXO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit