ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ALX Oncology stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $55.82. 7,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,890. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $117.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.51.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $549,149.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,405,255.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $962,421.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,043,202.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,363 over the last 90 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALXO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

