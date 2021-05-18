Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 971 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 69.6% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 181,921 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $562,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,476 shares of company stock valued at $437,631,187 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,161.32.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,270.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.77, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,297.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,203.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,330.00 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

