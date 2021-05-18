AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Position Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 248.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 31,305 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie lowered AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

In other news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at $33,325,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,068,165.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,740,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,781 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,624 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $83.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.