American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 534,194 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 722.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,662,000 after purchasing an additional 418,427 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,655,000 after purchasing an additional 264,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $85.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.81. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

