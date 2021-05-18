American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given “Hold” Rating at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates reiterated their hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

AMH has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.55.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $37.62 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $37.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In other news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

