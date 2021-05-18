American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $973.60 Million

Analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report $973.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $973.20 million and the highest is $974.00 million. American Water Works posted sales of $931.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Water Works.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Argus cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

Shares of AWK opened at $150.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $118.05 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,104,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,169,000 after purchasing an additional 251,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,566,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Water Works (AWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.