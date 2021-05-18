Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Announces Earnings Results

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 91.31%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 59,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,058. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins lowered Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.