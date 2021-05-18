Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 91.31%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 59,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,058. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins lowered Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Earnings History for Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit