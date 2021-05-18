Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.71. 15,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,076. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,961.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 91,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 163,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

