Analysts Anticipate CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the lowest is $1.45. CarMax reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 595.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.21.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMX opened at $124.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax has a 12 month low of $77.79 and a 12 month high of $138.66.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

