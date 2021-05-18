Analysts Anticipate Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.64. Floor & Decor reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 323.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

In related news, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $2,496,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,176,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 20.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after buying an additional 18,258 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth $845,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FND traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.11. 944,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,220. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.34. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $116.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

