Analysts Anticipate International Paper (NYSE:IP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will announce sales of $5.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.54 billion and the highest is $5.63 billion. International Paper reported sales of $4.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $22.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.84 billion to $22.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $23.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.30 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in International Paper by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after acquiring an additional 670,033 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in International Paper by 40.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,642,000 after purchasing an additional 232,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,765,000 after purchasing an additional 470,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $63.42. 3,779,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,266. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Paper has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

