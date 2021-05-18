Analysts Anticipate James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190.30 Million

Brokerages predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will post $190.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for James River Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $186.70 million and the highest is $193.90 million. James River Group posted sales of $186.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year sales of $763.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $753.00 million to $774.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $835.35 million, with estimates ranging from $834.40 million to $836.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JRVR. Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. James River Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ:JRVR traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,113. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.20. James River Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 68,163 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 78.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,366,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,347,000 after buying an additional 602,391 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

