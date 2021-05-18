Analysts Anticipate NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.09 Billion

Brokerages expect that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will post $11.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.20 billion. NIKE posted sales of $6.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year sales of $43.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.99 billion to $43.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $48.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.87 billion to $50.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in NIKE by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 14,261 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in NIKE by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,413 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $135.56. 5,584,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,404,560. The company has a market capitalization of $214.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE has a 12 month low of $90.82 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

