Analysts Anticipate PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.17. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 257.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.40 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,774 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $51,562,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 319.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,153,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,518 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $35,619,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,482,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PACW traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $44.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,558. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.