Analysts Anticipate TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) to Announce -$0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,579. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $98.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.02.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

