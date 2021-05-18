Analysts Anticipate Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.92 Million

Equities analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to report sales of $132.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.78 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $14.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 796.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $567.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $514.48 million to $630.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $875.83 million, with estimates ranging from $794.09 million to $999.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 25,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $490,381.65. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 582,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,047.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,582 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,853,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after buying an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after buying an additional 168,614 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 36,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 43,271 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $19.30. 2,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,232. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

