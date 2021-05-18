Analysts Expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $832.84 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will post sales of $832.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $803.95 million to $870.00 million. Clean Harbors reported sales of $710.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

CLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $863,900.00. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,577 shares of company stock worth $3,000,084 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 11,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH opened at $93.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $51.95 and a 12 month high of $96.47.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

