Analysts Expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to post ($1.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.98). Copa reported earnings per share of ($2.70) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of ($3.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($2.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Copa in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Copa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Copa by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,421,000 after purchasing an additional 863,156 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Copa by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,925,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,130,000 after buying an additional 808,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Copa during the 1st quarter worth $48,186,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in Copa by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,041,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,470,000 after buying an additional 503,956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $83.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.85. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $39.84 and a fifty-two week high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.