Analysts Expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will post $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy reported sales of $425.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 210.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $4.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FANG. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.

FANG traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.95. The stock had a trading volume of 66,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,270. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $88.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after buying an additional 1,174,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $237,367,000 after buying an additional 407,079 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after buying an additional 2,017,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $160,777,000 after buying an additional 360,988 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

