Analysts Expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to Post $1.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. Medtronic posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $125.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $169.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 43,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 115,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Medtronic by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 54,973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 491,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,059,000 after purchasing an additional 110,056 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 28.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

