Analysts Expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. Monopar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNPR. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29. Monopar Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $17.01. The company has a market cap of $69.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monopar Therapeutics by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

