Analysts Expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.23). Neuronetics posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair raised Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $95,467.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,175.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $80,926.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 162,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,416.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,463,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,223,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,974,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 419.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after buying an additional 754,558 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 181,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

