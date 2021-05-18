Analysts Expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.69. The Kraft Heinz posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,664,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,058,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.30. The Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

