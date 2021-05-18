Analysts Expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to Announce $2.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to announce earnings of $2.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.44 and the lowest is $2.22. Union Pacific posted earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $9.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.47 to $11.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.05.

UNP stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.70. The company had a trading volume of 70,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.39. The stock has a market cap of $148.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 459.4% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

