Analysts Expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.84 Million

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to report $11.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the lowest is $8.00 million. UroGen Pharma reported sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3,100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $51.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $62.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $116.75 million, with estimates ranging from $67.30 million to $181.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09.

URGN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $30.89.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

