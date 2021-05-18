Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Integra LifeSciences (IART)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ: IART):

5/3/2021 – Integra LifeSciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Integra exited the first quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected earnings and revenue results. The ongoing recovery in the company’s businesses looks encouraging. The year-over-year growth in CSS segment buoys optimism as well. Integra’s International sales in CSS increased mid-single digits led by growth in Asia. Robust demand for the company’s products is also a positive. The expansion in operating margin looks encouraging. Most of the company’s franchises or products that returned to growth in the fourth quarter sustained that in the first quarter as well. Further, the company raised its financial guidance for 2021. Overall, in the past year, Integra has outperformed its industry. However, the drop in year-over-year Tissue Technologies revenues is disappointing. The contraction in gross margin looks worrying as well.”

4/29/2021 – Integra LifeSciences had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $79.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Integra LifeSciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Integra LifeSciences had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $78.00.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.59. 309,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,886. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $72,684.60. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 70,275 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $5,000,066.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at $698,759,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,091,687 shares of company stock valued at $74,779,686 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after purchasing an additional 792,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $46,303,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,071,000 after purchasing an additional 572,291 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $175,981,000 after purchasing an additional 244,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $54,863,000 after purchasing an additional 239,762 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

