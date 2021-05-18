Analysts Set Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Price Target at €6.89

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €6.89 ($8.10).

Several research firms have commented on AT1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of AT1 traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €6.63 ($7.80). 1,498,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.79. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a twelve month high of €6.72 ($7.91).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

