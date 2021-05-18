Analysts Set IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Price Target at $15.27

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. CSFB lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after buying an additional 3,766,368 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,409,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 250,914 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 39,636,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 335,781 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. 51.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IAG traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.57. 4,052,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,299,038. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

