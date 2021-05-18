Analysts Set IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Price Target at $10.21

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBIBF. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get IBI Group alerts:

Shares of IBI Group stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896. IBI Group has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $8.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.