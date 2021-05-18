Analysts Set KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target at $23.46

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.54.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,774,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,897,681. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

