Analysts Set NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) PT at $67.60

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSTG. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ NSTG traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.86. The company had a trading volume of 14,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average of $65.39.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $95,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,488.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $2,067,979.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,219.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,156 shares of company stock worth $8,971,806. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

