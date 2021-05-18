Analysts Set Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Price Target at $383.81

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $387.33.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, April 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,660 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.09. 1,135,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,529. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $346.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.28. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $217.48 and a one year high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

