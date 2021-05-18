Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ArcelorMittal (MT)

  • 5/7/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/7/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/6/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €29.50 ($34.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/6/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/6/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/30/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/19/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/15/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €29.50 ($34.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/14/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/12/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/7/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €26.50 ($31.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/1/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €26.50 ($31.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/29/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/26/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/23/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/23/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

