Analyzing Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Glaukos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Glaukos and Titan Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos -33.61% -7.99% -5.87% Titan Medical N/A N/A -53.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glaukos and Titan Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos $236.98 million 14.40 $15.42 million ($0.10) -737.50 Titan Medical N/A N/A -$41.91 million N/A N/A

Glaukos has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Glaukos and Titan Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos 1 5 1 0 2.00 Titan Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Glaukos currently has a consensus target price of $70.14, suggesting a potential downside of 4.89%. Titan Medical has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 140.96%. Given Titan Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Titan Medical is more favorable than Glaukos.

Volatility & Risk

Glaukos has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical has a beta of 3.53, indicating that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Titan Medical beats Glaukos on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite for use as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma; iStent SA, a two-stent product that is designed for use as a standalone glaucoma procedure; and iDose TR, a targeted injectable implant based on its micro-scale device-platform that is designed to deliver therapeutic levels of medication. The company markets its products through direct sales organization, as well as through distributors in the United States and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc., a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures. The Enos system enables surgeons to perform surgical procedures for gynecologic, urologic, colorectal, and bariatric. Titan Medical Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

