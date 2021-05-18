Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.94 EPS

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.94), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGN opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.99. Angion Biomedica has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

ANGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Angion Biomedica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

