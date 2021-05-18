AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AU. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.26.

AU opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.4805 dividend. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.66%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth $24,905,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngloGold Ashanti (AU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.