ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) PT Raised to $60.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $36.78 on Monday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.78 million, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.34.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.89 per share, with a total value of $131,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,867.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 219,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after buying an additional 59,166 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 243,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,190 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

