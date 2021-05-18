Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports.

ANNX opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46. Annexon has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $38.01.

In other Annexon news, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $95,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Keswani sold 3,995 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $120,529.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,245 shares of company stock valued at $372,094.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Annexon in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Annexon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

