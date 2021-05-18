Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 165,149 shares.The stock last traded at $20.76 and had previously closed at $20.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annexon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Annexon news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $95,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,245 shares of company stock valued at $372,094 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Annexon by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Annexon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Annexon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,437,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,968,000 after buying an additional 98,825 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

