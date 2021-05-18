Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Given New $5.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.25.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

ATRS stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $681.94 million, a PE ratio of 67.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $77,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,233.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Graham sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,675.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 602,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,021. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.