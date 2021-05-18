Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,555 shares during the period. AON accounts for approximately 2.5% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of AON worth $108,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in AON by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1,813.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,257,000 after buying an additional 220,963 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of AON by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $2,204,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in AON by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.00.

AON stock opened at $255.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $177.21 and a 12 month high of $260.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.54.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.25%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

