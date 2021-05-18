Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.37%.
NYSE:AIV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 99,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,955. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $7.09.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.
About Apartment Investment and Management
Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.
