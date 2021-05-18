Apollon Price Up 54.1% Over Last Week (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 93.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Apollon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollon has traded 54.1% higher against the US dollar. Apollon has a market capitalization of $12,769.51 and approximately $2.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000395 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon Profile

XAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Apollon is https://reddit.com/r/Apollon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Apollon features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Additionally, there is a XAP wallet compatible for Windows, Mac, and Linux available for download on the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Apollon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

