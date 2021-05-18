AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ APPH traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.69. 1,533,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,159. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68. AppHarvest has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $42.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APPH shares. Cowen started coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Robert J. Laikin sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $3,768,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 292,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,792,026.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

