Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AGTC opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $164.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.33. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $9.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Earnings History for Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

