Applied Materials (AMAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect Applied Materials to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $123.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.63. Applied Materials has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $146.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.40.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

