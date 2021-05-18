Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $137.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $137.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $123.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.63. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

