Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

AAOI has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $7.78 on Monday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The company has a market cap of $208.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.