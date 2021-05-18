AppLovin Co.’s (NYSE:APP) Quiet Period To Expire on May 25th

AppLovin’s (NYSE:APP) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 25th. AppLovin had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 15th. The total size of the offering was $2,000,000,000 based on an initial share price of $80.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Shares of APP stock opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $71.51.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.